Rita Ora Admits She Has No Idea What She's Singing in That One Part of 'Anywhere' (Exclusive)

Rita Ora admits that what she's singing on the post-chorus verse of "Anywhere" is anyone's guess.

ET spoke with the 26-year-old singer about her new song, which is out now along with Ora's other single, "Your Song." She is currently working on her first studio album in five years and preparing to host the MTV EMAs in London on Nov. 12.

"I actually have no idea what I'm saying," Ora says with a laugh about her vocals on the track. "My voice was just chopped up, so I actually am not saying anything."