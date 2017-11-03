Rita Ora on Working With Ed Sheeran After 10 Years of Friendship: 'It Was Only a Matter of Time' (Exclusive)
Rita Ora is pulling out all the stops with her new music.
The 26-year-old singer collaborated with Ed Sheeran for her new track, "Your Song," and according to Ora, it was long overdue.
"No one really knows this, but I've known Ed since we were, like, 16... and we stayed friends, so really, we met ages ago," Ora told ET in New York City on Thursday. "It's so great because we both really evolved in our own way... And nobody ever kind of collided in between our organic, authentic relationship."
"It was only a matter of time that we were gonna work together and we should have done it sooner," she added.
As Ora explained, working with Sheeran "didn't even feel like work."
"I'm very happy that we got to really kind of join our voices together, and it was all done through an email. And then we met in London, did the song in, like, two hours," she revealed. "He's, like, so funny. He's just proper funny and he's, like, a normal person, just a lad, and has a lot to say. But says it at the right time. He's good with timing that guy."
"Your Song," alongside Ora's other singles, "Lonely Together" and "Anywhere," will be featured on her upcoming album -- her first in five years.
"It's finally been a moment where I can actually just really show off my musical talent with some of the most amazing people that I've met in this journey. And I just felt like, as humble as I can say this, it's about time," she said. "I do really feel that, so I'm so happy that everybody kind of loves the songs. Everyone's just really being positive, so it's lovely."
The singer will also host the MTV EMAs on Nov. 12, and though she has hosted several shows from America's Next Top Model to Boy Band in recent years, she said the gig is "probably going to be one of the most nerve-wracking things I've ever done."
"I mean, hosting a two-hour show live is like... I don't even know what to do," she shared. "But I love getting dressed up, it's going to be fun."
"I'm definitely going to have a shot before I go on because I feel like I'll otherwise have a nervous breakdown," she joked.
