Rita Ora on Working With Ed Sheeran After 10 Years of Friendship: 'It Was Only a Matter of Time' (Exclusive)

Rita Ora is pulling out all the stops with her new music.

The 26-year-old singer collaborated with Ed Sheeran for her new track, "Your Song," and according to Ora, it was long overdue.

"No one really knows this, but I've known Ed since we were, like, 16... and we stayed friends, so really, we met ages ago," Ora told ET in New York City on Thursday. "It's so great because we both really evolved in our own way... And nobody ever kind of collided in between our organic, authentic relationship."

"It was only a matter of time that we were gonna work together and we should have done it sooner," she added.