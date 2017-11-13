Rita Ora’s Bathrobe to Demi Lovato’s Sheer Pants: See the Top 5 Craziest Looks at the MTV EMAs: Pics!
Bathrobes, sheer pants and flamenco jumpsuits!
The MTV European Music Awards 2017 brought out stars’ wildest fashions on Sunday night in London, England. From awards show host Rita Ora to performers Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello, the celebrities didn’t play it safe when it came to their outfits.
Here are five of the craziest looks from the night:
Rita Ora
The show’s host wore not one but 13 looks for the big night -- and her first ensemble of the evening was by far the boldest! Ora hit the red carpet in a white bathrobe, wrapping her hair up in a towel.
“From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet!” the 26-year-old captioned the look on Instagram.
Camila Cabello
H-h-hot in Havana! The 20-year-old former Fifth Harmony member rocked her inner flamenco emoji in a ruffled red jumpsuit with lace cutouts and white shades to perform her hit “Havana.”
Kesha
The pink-haired songstress, 30, put on a colorful performance of “Learn to Let Go” in a turquoise top and a metallic cape and pants.
Petite Meller
The up-and-coming French singer, 23, made a fierce style statement in colorful “full-body shoes” from Kira Goodey Footwear.
Demi Lovato
After wowing in her cleavage-baring plaid red carpet style, the 25-year-old pop singer slayed on the stage, singing her hit songs “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.” For the powerful performances, the former Disney star wore a belted black top and shimmery sheer pants that left little to the imagination. #SNS
