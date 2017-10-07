'Riverdale' Creator Teases Script From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot
A reboot for Sabrina the Teenage Witch is officially underway!
Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of the script on Instagram earlier this week.
"Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands....and 9 days to premiere night!" Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the snap.
The Riverdale spinoff is based on Aguirre-Sacasa's horror comic books Chilling Adventure of Sabrina, an imprint of the Archie Comics and a darker version of the Melissa Joan Hart iteration.
According to TVLine, the new series is likened to Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist and reimagines the origin of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age tale that includes horror, evil forces and sorcery. It will also include the character of Harvey Kinkle, known as Sabrina's mortal boyfriend.
The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina is slated for the 2018 - 2019 TV season on The CW.
In August, ET caught up with Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes who also teased a "darker" season two.
The second season of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.