'Riverdale' Creator Teases Script From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot

The Riverdale spinoff is based on Aguirre-Sacasa's horror comic books Chilling Adventure of Sabrina, an imprint of the Archie Comics and a darker version of the Melissa Joan Hart iteration.

According to TVLine, the new series is likened to Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist and reimagines the origin of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age tale that includes horror, evil forces and sorcery. It will also include the character of Harvey Kinkle, known as Sabrina's mortal boyfriend.

The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina is slated for the 2018 - 2019 TV season on The CW.