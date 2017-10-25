'Riverdale': Did We Expose a Massive Cooper Family Secret? Lili Reinhart's Reaction is Priceless! (Exclusive)

In this week's episode of Sweetwater Secrets -- your ultimate Riverdale after show on ET's YouTube channel -- series star Lili Reinhart admitted that Polly's déjà vu departure is going to be "devastating" for Betty.

"Betty feels a little cornered sometimes by her parents -- especially Alice, who's so aggressive and dominant," Reinhart explained. "I think Betty kind of felt like she had an ally with Polly there and that's why she tried so hard to find Polly in season one. So to have gone through all of that and then to have Polly leave so early after coming back, it's really devastating for Betty."

The blonde beauty continued, "But there's so many things that Betty's dealing with and there's so much on her plate that she can't stop and cry about it. She has to just keep moving on, but I think the biggest thing is that she lost an ally and someone on her side at home."

Luckily, the timeline in Riverdale seems to be moving pretty slowly. (By our TV expert calculations, all of the dark season one drama roughly took place over the course of just two months.) So it's not like Betty is going to miss the birth of Polly's twins… right?