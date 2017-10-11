'Riverdale' Season 2 Premiere: KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Dish on Varchie's Hot Shower Scene, Plus [SPOILER] Died!

SPOILER ALERT! If you have not watched Riverdale's season two premiere, then hop on your mysterious new motorcycle and leave immediately! For everyone else, get ready, because your jaws are about to slam onto the floor…

Riverdale has officially returned with a darker -- and sexier! -- second season, and only ET has your exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop!

In this week's episode of Sweetwater Secrets, ET's new Riverdale aftershow, stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes dish on Veronica and Archie's oh-so-steamy shower scene. Plus, Cole Sprouse spills on Jughead's brand-new motorcycle and what his "Disney self" would think about his sweet new role on Riverdale!

But first, we've got good news, bad news, and bats**t crazy news to tell you, so here's what you need to know about "Chapter 14: A Kiss Before Dying"…