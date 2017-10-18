Is 'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Allergic to KJ Apa's Cologne? Find Out in 2 Truths & A Lie! (Exclusive)

It's time to put your Betty Cooper detective hats on!

In this week's preview episode of Sweetwater Secrets -- ET's new weekly YouTube series about all things Riverdale -- we caught up with Veronica Lodge herself, star Camila Mendes, and asked her to reveal two truths and a lie about herself and here are three tricky answers…

- "I'm terrified of bees."

- "I didn’t know how to swim until I was eight."

- "And I'm allergic to KJ [Apa]'s cologne."

Hmmm… So which of these curiously convincing answers is actually a big, fat lie?