Is 'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Allergic to KJ Apa's Cologne? Find Out in 2 Truths & A Lie! (Exclusive)
It's time to put your Betty Cooper detective hats on!
In this week's preview episode of Sweetwater Secrets -- ET's new weekly YouTube series about all things Riverdale -- we caught up with Veronica Lodge herself, star Camila Mendes, and asked her to reveal two truths and a lie about herself and here are three tricky answers…
- "I'm terrified of bees."
- "I didn’t know how to swim until I was eight."
- "And I'm allergic to KJ [Apa]'s cologne."
Hmmm… So which of these curiously convincing answers is actually a big, fat lie?
MORE: 'Riverdale' Season 2 Premiere: KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Dish on Varchie's Hot Shower Scene!
She's not allergic to Apa's cologne!
Mendes revealed with a laugh that Apa actually always smells quite nice on set. "He loves cologne!" she said.
"I always ask him, 'What [kind of cologne] is that? Because that smells good,'" Mendes continued. "And then he'll be like, 'No, I'm not going to share my secrets.' And he wont tell me what cologne he uses because he wants it to be only his."
In tonight's all-new episode of Riverdale, "Chapter 15: Nighthawks," fans will be treated to our first Pussycats performance of season two, but with a fierce new twist because Cheryl Blossom is stepping in as the third member!
WATCH: 'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Teases Season 2 Secrets!
"It was so fun!" star Madelaine Petsch dished exclusively to ET about Cheryl's upcoming performance on the top of Pop's. "It was actually super last-minute. I remember getting a [script] rewrite and [Riverdale showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] texted me and he was like, 'You're joining the Pussycats again!' And I was like, 'Yippee!'"
(Riverdale fun fact: This is actually not the first time that Cheryl has performed with Josie and the Pussycats. Way back in the second episode of season one, Cheryl rapped a verse of "Candy Girl" at the football pep rally, but the moment was cut for time from the episode.)
For even more Riverdale secrets, press play on the video above to watch the full episode of Sweetwater Secrets. We're breaking down all the latest fan theories about the masked man on the loose and we've narrowed it down to four shocking suspects!
MORE: 'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart Details Experience With Sexual Harassment Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
Check back to ETonline immediately after watching "Chapter 15: Nighthawks" for even more Sweetwater Secrets from Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray about their Pussycats perfromance. Plus, Lili Reinhart will be spilling a romance update for Bughead and Camila Mendes is addressing all of the tense Lodge family tension!