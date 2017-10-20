'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Opens Up About Eating Disorder Struggles

Camila Mendes knows how destructive eating disorders can be.

The Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she "could not be happier about my decision to get involved with Project HEAL," an organization that helps those struggling with eating disorders.

"I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses," the 23-year-old actress wrote. "Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods of my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."

"I'm joining Project HEAL to help break the stigma associated with eating disorders. I'll be attending their SF Gala at Levi Stadium on Saturday, and auctioning off a day on the Riverdale set," she revealed along with a link to the event. "Please, please, please join me in supporting this incredible organization."

Project HEAL, which has more than 40 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Australia, provides grant funding for people with eating disorders who can’t afford treatment, promotes healthy body image and self-esteem, and serves as proof that full recovery from an eating disorder is possible.

Mendes will be attending the organization's Third Annual Bay Gala on Saturday at Levi Stadium in San Francisco, hosted by Arianna Huffington and 49ers Chief Strategy Officer Paraag Marathe, and sponsored by the NFL.

Mendes isn't the only one who's opened up about their struggles with eating disorders lately. Earlier this week, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a shocking before and after photo of herself, captioning it, "Recovery is possible."

