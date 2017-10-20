'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Opens Up About Eating Disorder Struggles

Camila Mendes knows how destructive eating disorders can be.

The Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she "could not be happier about my decision to get involved with Project HEAL," an organization that helps those struggling with eating disorders.

"I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses," the 23-year-old actress wrote. "Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods of my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."

"I'm joining Project HEAL to help break the stigma associated with eating disorders. I'll be attending their SF Gala at Levi Stadium on Saturday, and auctioning off a day on the Riverdale set," she revealed along with a link to the event. "Please, please, please join me in supporting this incredible organization."