'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse Reveals He and His Brother Dylan Were in a '5th Grade Gang' (Exclusive)
Even Cole Sprouse has awesomely embarrassing elementary school memories!
In this week's preview episode ofSweetwater Secrets -- ET's Riverdale-centric series on YouTube -- Sprouse reveals some hilarious answers, including the fact that he and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, were once in a fifth-grade "gang."
When asked if he was a serpent, vixen or a pussycat in real life, the Riverdale star was quick to admit that he's "definitely a serpent."
Why, you ask? Well, apparently the Sprouse brothers were teeny tiny troublemakers back in the day!
"My brother and I, when we went to public school, we even started a little gang back in, like, the fifth grade," he dishes. "It was, like, a classic elementary school gang."
"We were called 'The Force,'" Sprouse adds with a laugh. "It was horrible. Yeah, it was really bad."
So, where are the Sprouse brothers' fellow "Force" members today? "I don't know, man. They disbanded," the 25-year-old actor jokes. "We lost that brotherhood, but we still wear it with us."
Press play on the full episode of Sweetwater Secrets above to find out which Riverdale couple Sprouse is currently "shipping," who in the cast he would trust with a secret and his delicious go-to diner order. (Spoiler alert: Jughead would definitely approve of his answer!)
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
