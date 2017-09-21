'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Crashes Car After 14-Hour Work Day, Studio Issues Statement

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern," reads Warner Bros. Television's statement to ET. "We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."

"Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being," the statement continued.

A source tells ET that some Riverdale cast members "routinely drive themselves from the city of Vancouver, where they reside, to the set located at least an hour away in a suburb."

While series star Luke Perry has transportation provided by production, the source says the show's younger stars do not. "It is believed these accidents are happening because the actors are too tired after working long hours to drive themselves," the source explains.