'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa On His Car Crash After 14-Hour Work Day: 'It Was a Mistake on My Part'

KJ Apa has learned from his mistakes.

The 20-year-old Riverdale star made headlines in September after he was involved in a late-night car crash after a 14-hour plus work day. In a new interview with Esquire released on Wednesday, Apa opens up about the frightful night and making sure it never happens again.

"That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” Apa tells the magazine. "I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m OK -- it could have been a lot worse."

Apa reportedly fell asleep at the wheel while driving 45 minutes home from set after midnight. Luckily the rising star was unscathed, but the accident caught the attention of the Screen Actors Guild Award and made the cast and crew begin a discussion about better filming conditions.