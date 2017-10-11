'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Teases Season 2 Secrets and 'Exploring' Archie & Veronica's Relationship (Exclusive)

Riverdale returns tonight, so it's time to finally get some answers!

With season one centered on the murder of a teenager and ending with a life-threatening cliffhanger, it's hard to imagine what other terrifying twists could happen in Riverdale. But when we recently caught up with star KJ Apa on set in Vancouver, Canada, he dished that fans should be braced for even "darker" drama in season two.

"At the beginning of the second season, I think it's the first time we see a completely different side of Archie," the 20-year-old actor confesses to our cameras in this week's preview episode of Sweetwater Secrets, ET's brand new Riverdale YouTube series.

"We're first seeing the dark side of Archie that we never got to see in the first season, so that was a really exciting when I first read that for the first episode of the season two," he says." I was really excited to see that we were going in that direction."