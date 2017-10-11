'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Teases Season 2 Secrets and 'Exploring' Archie & Veronica's Relationship (Exclusive)
Riverdale returns tonight, so it's time to finally get some answers!
With season one centered on the murder of a teenager and ending with a life-threatening cliffhanger, it's hard to imagine what other terrifying twists could happen in Riverdale. But when we recently caught up with star KJ Apa on set in Vancouver, Canada, he dished that fans should be braced for even "darker" drama in season two.
"At the beginning of the second season, I think it's the first time we see a completely different side of Archie," the 20-year-old actor confesses to our cameras in this week's preview episode of Sweetwater Secrets, ET's brand new Riverdale YouTube series.
"We're first seeing the dark side of Archie that we never got to see in the first season, so that was a really exciting when I first read that for the first episode of the season two," he says." I was really excited to see that we were going in that direction."
As Archie wrestles with his father's unknown fate, star Camila Mendes reveals that Veronica will have to "step up" her girlfriend game.
"At the end of season one, we see Archie go through something very traumatic and now Veronica has to step up and be a girlfriend, which I don’t think she was really prepared to do -- not in this way," she adds.
"I don’t think she's ever been in a relationship as serious as that and she kind of has to prove herself and show Archie that she's capable," the brunette beauty continues. "It's adding substance to the relationship because we've seen their lustful, passionate side, but we haven’t really seen the sweet, emotional, supportive side, so I think it's fun because now I get to play that side of Veronica -- her vulnerability."
Apa echoed his on-screen girlfriend's thoughts, saying, "We dive into the relationships a lot more I think -- especially for Archie and Veronica."
"With Fred being shot, there's so many different parts of their relationship that they're exploring and that they're finding out about each other," he shares. "Different characteristics are coming out in them both that they're learning about with each other -- and I think the same with Jughead and Betty as well. A lot of trials to be had for sure."
Riverdale's second season premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. PST/EST on The CW.
