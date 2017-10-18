'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart on Bughead's 'Passionate' Future and Filming Intimate Scenes With Cole Sprouse

"I feel like it's very comfortable at this point. I mean, it's The CW you're not going to get too crazy. It's just like kissing and hugging," Reinhart said before adding that the Veronica and Archie shower scene was "definitely pretty spicy."

"I think we're all so comfortable with one another that it's not even really a thing," Reinhart said of her co-stars. "If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it. When new characters have to kiss, it's a little different and you're like, 'Oh, OK! What this?'"

"But it's easy, we're all friends," the blonde beauty continued. "It would be more nerve-wracking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know. So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird."

Plus, there's no denying that Reinhart and Sprouse have some seriously sweet on-screen chemistry. "We get along quite well," Reinhart said coyly. "We're doing good."

Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

