'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart on Bughead's 'Passionate' Future and Filming Intimate Scenes With Cole Sprouse
Is there trouble ahead for Bughead?
In this week's episode of Riverdale, Betty and Jughead were an adorably dynamic duo during their successful quests to save FP from jail and Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe from closing. But with Jughead's inevitable transfer to a new high school looming in next week's episode, we're curious to know what's ahead for Riverdale's cutest couple.
(FYI, Varchie is also Riverdale's cutest couple. They're tied, so please don't yell at us. We love all of Riverdale's ridiculously attractive residents equally.)
To get the inside scoop on all things Bughead, ET sat down exclusively with star Lili Reinhart during this week's after-show episode of Sweetwater Secrets, and she revealed things are about to get "really romantic" for the adorable pair.
WATCH: Is 'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Allergic to KJ Apa's Cologne? She's Spilling On-Set Secrets!
"Jughead is on the Southside and [Betty] is on the Northside and it's inevitable that distance makes things hard," Reinhart recently dished to our cameras on the Riverdale set in Vancouver, Canada.
But when we pointed out that distance also makes the heart grow fonder, the 21-year-old actress was quick to agree. "Totally! It totally does and it definitely makes them appreciate one another more when they're kind of being pulled apart by going to different schools," she spilled. "So when they do get to see each other it is really romantic and passionate."
Riverdale is certainly taking their romantic scenes to a whole new level in season two! After that oh-so steamy Varchie shower scene in the season two premiere, we were curious to know how Reinhart feels as an actress when she has to film those more intimate moments with co-star Cole Sprouse.
MORE: 'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart Details Experience With Sexual Harassment Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal
"I feel like it's very comfortable at this point. I mean, it's The CW you're not going to get too crazy. It's just like kissing and hugging," Reinhart said before adding that the Veronica and Archie shower scene was "definitely pretty spicy."
"I think we're all so comfortable with one another that it's not even really a thing," Reinhart said of her co-stars. "If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it. When new characters have to kiss, it's a little different and you're like, 'Oh, OK! What this?'"
"But it's easy, we're all friends," the blonde beauty continued. "It would be more nerve-wracking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know. So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird."
Plus, there's no denying that Reinhart and Sprouse have some seriously sweet on-screen chemistry. "We get along quite well," Reinhart said coyly. "We're doing good."
Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
Make sure you tune each week into Sweetwater Secrets -- your go-to source for all things Riverdale -- on Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel. Each week, we will be bringing you exclusive interviews with the cast before, and immediately after each episode of Riverdale Season 2.