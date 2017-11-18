'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Shares Sweet Pic Taken By Cole Sprouse
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have the sweetest relationship.
The 21-year-old Riverdale star shared a cute Instagram picture of herself in a dinner with her hand almost covering the camera's lens.
"When I wanted eggs and toast at 1am," Reinhart wrote on Saturday, tagging her co-star, Sprouse.
The blonde beauty frequently shares pics taken by the 25-year-old actor, who spends his off time as a photographer.
The rumored couple have yet to confirm they’re dating, but play on-screen lovers on The CW drama -- though their relationship is up in the air in the recent episodes.
Last month, ET sat down exclusively with Reinhart for an episode of Sweetwater Secrets and revealed tidbits about Bughead's future and filming intimate scenes with Sprouse.
