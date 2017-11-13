'Riverdale' Star Madelaine Petsch Brings Her Vixeny Mean Girl Flair to 'F The Prom' Trailer (Exclusive)

Petsch is obviously no stranger to playing a high school mean girl, considering she made the savage Cheryl Blossom a fan favorite character on the CW series. But when the actress recently sat down with ET's Leanne Aguilera for Sweetwater Secret, she proved she could not be any sweeter.

"People ask me all the time, How could I be so mean to my best friends? But I'm like, 'Those are the people you want to do this with,'" she said. "If I was to be an awful human being like Cheryl to people I didn't know, I would be, like, mortified. Because I'd be like, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry' after every scene."

Here is the official synopsis for F The Prom:

"Former best friends Maddy and Cole exist on opposite ends of the high school social spectrum. When Maddy’s reign as most popular girl abruptly ends, the duo reconnects as they conspire to ruin the ultimate popularity contest: senior prom."

F the Prom is available on EST and VOD on Dec. 5.