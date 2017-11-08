'Riverdale' Star Madelaine Petsch Cried When She Learned About Cheryl's 'Brutal' Moment With Nick St. Clair

WARNING: We're about to discuss the most harrowing moment from this week's all-new episode of Riverdale. If you have not watched the episode or do not want to be spoiled, leave now – but stay the hell away from Nick St. Clair! For everyone else, grab a box of tissues and read on…

Will Cheryl Blossom ever catch a break?

That the question on all of our minds after this week's terrifyingly timely episode of Riverdale, "Chapter 18: When a Stranger Calls," when Cheryl was roofied and nearly date-raped by Veronica's ex-boyfriend, Nick St. Clair. Thankfully, Veronica and The Pussycats stopped Nick just before he was about to sexually abuse Cheryl in his hotel room, but the haunting moment will certainly have lasting consequences for Riverdale's ill-fated cheer queen.

ET sat down with star Madelaine Petsch for ourRiverdale-themed YouTube series, Sweetwater Secrets, and the 23-year-old actress revealed her initial reaction when she first read about Cheryl's "brutal" moment in the script.