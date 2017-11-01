'Riverdale': Will Toni Topaz Break Up Bughead? Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Spill the Truth! (Exclusive)

Is Toni Topaz a friend or foe?!

That's the question on every Riverdale fan's mind tonight after watching this week's all-new episode, "Chapter 17: The Town That Dreaded Sundown," when Toni showed off her surprisingly vicious side to Jughead, Betty and Kevin during their crack-the-code study session.

After trying to spend some extra alone time with Jughead outside of the Red and Black, and throwing a particularly pointed jab at Betty's ponytail, (Gasp, not the "iconic" ponytail!) Toni unleashed a verbal avalanche about the "fake news" out there that demonizes the Southside Serpents.

"Oh, yeah?" Toni sneered when Betty claimed that she doesn’t hate the Serpents. "Then why is it that your boyfriend here lies about the fact that he sits with us at lunch?" Whoa, girl!

OK, Toni -- we see you trying to slither your way in between Betty and Jughead's relationship! To find out what Toni's true intentions really are, we caught up with Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinharton this week's episode of Sweetwater Secrets and asked them to address those love triangle rumors.