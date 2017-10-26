Roark Luskin on the 'Survivor' Rules She Should Have Followed (Exclusive)

Roark Luskin seemed like the perfect match for Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers -- she's smart, athletic and a fan of Survivor -- but was sent packing on Wednesday night.

"When I saw my name for the first time, I was like, 'Oh, OK. Yeah. I'll excuse myself. Thanks so much, Jeff Probst,'" the 27-year-old told ET over the phone on Thursday after watching her "saucy" tribal council the night before.

Roark's elimination seemed to be caused by a combination of the game's recent tribe swap and Ryan's alliance switcheroo, but she wasn't about to blame either one of them. "I believe the best Survivor players are always able to pivot and do something," she reasoned. "I had no idea about that day one super idol that Ryan gifted Chrissy, and that was a relationship that there was no way for myself or Ali to account for. They kept it so hidden."

"Unfortunately, that is what really got me," she continued. "I believe that while Ryan was making a choice about who to vote for between me and Chrissy, he was making a choice about who to align with between Chrissy and Ali, and he felt that Ali and my relationship [was too strong]."