Rob Huebel, Naya Rivera and More Celeb Parents Offer Their Best Tips for New Moms and Dads (Exclusive)

Being a new parent is tough -- especially if your child is born prematurely.

Pampers, who has partnered with NICUs for over 40 years to support the happy and healthy development of all babies, teamed up with March of Dimes for an event that’s dedicated to driving awareness and support for preemies, the world’s littlest fighters. It's an issue particularly close to the heart of Transparent star Rob Huebel, who had a child born prematurely last year.

“She was three months premature,” the 48-year-old actor shared. “And now she is a super chunky, healthy, strong baby, and I'm gonna start crying if I talk about it … They were just very supportive of us.”

At the event, Huebel and more celebrity parents offered advice for new mom and dads.

“They need some chocolate and they need a good day at the spa!” offered Dancing With the Stars’ Allison Holker, proud mom to a 9-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

“Don't be too hard on yourself,” cautioned Naya Rivera, whose son Josey was born in 2015. “As cliche as it sounds, they don't come with manuals.”

“Help is number one I would say,” said Little Women: LA star Terra Jole, asking her adorable 2-year-old daughter Penelope, “Right, Penny?”

But out of everyone, Huebel probably had the funniest advice.

“I've been in that situation where you don't have enough diapers,” he shared. “You don't want to do that. Your child can't wear a T-shirt as a diaper... well, they can, but only for a little while!”