Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Pic of His Daughter Dream After Reaching Custody Agreement With Blac Chyna

The 30-year-old reality star reached a custody agreement with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, on Friday.

"Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters," Kardashian's lawyer, Robert Shapiro, told ET, while Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom revealed that her client had dropped her domestic abuse case against Kardashian.

"Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 off the calendar," Bloom revealed.

Kardashian and Chyna began a legal battle after Kardashian shared private images of the model on social media in July. Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian later that month, which ordered him to physically stay away from her and forbid him from posting anything about her online.