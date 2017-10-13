Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of Daughter Dream at a Pumpkin Patch

Kardashian appears to be focusing on his daughter amid his legal battle with Blac Chyna. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sued his ex-fiancee for assault and battery in September, just weeks after Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told ET that the former couple had reached a custody agreement in regard to Dream.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom said in a statement, adding that despite reports, Kardashian does not have more than 50 percent custody.

Kardashian's attorney, Robert Shapiro, also told ET that "Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters."

