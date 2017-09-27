Rob Kardashian Sues Blac Chyna for Assault & Battery, Claiming She Tried to Strangle Him With Cell Phone Cord

In the legal documents obtained by ET, Kardashian claims that, on Dec. 14, 2016, Chyna called his friends on FaceTime and was playing with the 30-year-old reality star's gun, even pointing it at the phone camera.

He further alleges that later that night, Chyna attempted to strangle him with the cell phone cord. Kardashian says in the legal docs that he was able to get away from Chyna -- who he claims was under the influence of drugs and alcohol -- but she still chased him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face. He claims to have suffered neck injuries and tears to his shirt, which he says were documented.

In addition, Kardashian alleges that Chyna proceeded to trash the house they were renting from his sister, Kylie Jenner, which included damaging a television, destroying phones and smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holiday season. According to the legal documents, Rob and Kylie are suing Chyna for assault and battery (stemming from the Dec. 14 incident), conversion (for the alleged property damage at Kylie's house), and declaratory relief, related to the couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna.