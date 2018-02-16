Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Adorably Yells for 'Dada'

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast!

Rob Kardashian shared an adorable Snapchat video of his 1-year-old daughter yelling "dada" while standing in her crib on Friday.

In the mini clip, a curly-haired Dream is seen wearing pink pajamas as she shouts out to her dad. The 30-year-old reality star can't get enough of his little girl and also posted a close-up of Dream on Twitter, simply captioning the silly shot, "Lol."

Last week, little Dream spent some quality time with her big cousin, North West. Kardashian took to social media to share the cutest pics of his daughter hugging Nori.

"Awwww GOOD Morning 😇 cousin love 💕 North & Dream 😍😍," he captioned the snap.

Dream recently got two new cousins to play with. Kim Kardashian welcomed baby girl Chicago last month and Kylie Jenner had her first daughter, Stormi, at the beginning of this month.

While Kim was vocal about having her third child with Kanye West via surrogacy, Jenner stepped out of the spotlight for the duration of her pregnancy.

Upon announcing the birth of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's child, the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star explained why she kept her personal journey private.

