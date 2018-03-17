Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Irish or not, the stars went green on Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon and more took to social media to spread the luck of the Irish.

Downey and David Arquette fully embraced their inner Irishman on the holiday, showing off their head-to-toe green ensembles, while other stars like Witherspoon celebrated with something a little more subtle.

"Green drink, green dress. It’s only right. Cheers to #StPatricksDay! 🍀," the Big Little Lies star captioned a shot of her looking perfectly festive in a patterned dress while holding a glass of something green.

See Downey and Arquette's looks below, as well as how others celebrated the holiday.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Today would be a good day to deploy these #StPatricksDay images, because today..... THE WHOLE GALAXY IS IRISH. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚😜 pic.twitter.com/09xeCbJept — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2018

Happy #StPatricksDay y'all! Wish we were back at #BSBVegas celebrating with you guys again this year! pic.twitter.com/upvq52A1ZO — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) March 17, 2018

Happy St.Patricks Day ! 🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2018

Kate Middleton and Prince William, meanwhile, spent the day at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Hounslow, west London, where they visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, and had a pint of Guinness (well, water for Middleton).

See more in the video below.

