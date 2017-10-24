Robert Guillaume, Star of 'Benson' & Voice of Rafiki in 'The Lion King,' Dead at 89

Robert Guillaume, the Emmy Award-winning actor best known for playing Benson on the TV series Soap and the spinoff, Benson, reportedly died on Tuesday. He was 89.



According to the Associated Press, he died at his Los Angeles home after a battle with prostate cancer.



He was also well known for voicing the beloved role of Rafiki in The Lion King, a role which ultimately landed him a Grammy for a spoken word recording.



Story developing...