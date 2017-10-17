Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Reportedly Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement.

According to E! News,the pair called it quits, partly due to hectic travel schedules affecting their three-year relationship, and Pattinson is said to be confiding in Katy Perry about the split.

"Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship,” a source tells E! News. “Robert is the one who ended it. They bought a house together, but then it was just not working out between them. She moved out."

The site also reports that Pattinson remains close pals with Perry, but isn’t dating her, despite the pair looking friendly during a West Hollywood dinner in August.