Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Reportedly Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement.
According to E! News,the pair called it quits, partly due to hectic travel schedules affecting their three-year relationship, and Pattinson is said to be confiding in Katy Perry about the split.
"Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship,” a source tells E! News. “Robert is the one who ended it. They bought a house together, but then it was just not working out between them. She moved out."
The site also reports that Pattinson remains close pals with Perry, but isn’t dating her, despite the pair looking friendly during a West Hollywood dinner in August.
"Robert is not dating anyone now," an insider says. "He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything. They have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren't serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy."
Pattinson reportedly got engaged to FKA Twigs in April 2015, but in July of this year, he told The Howard Stern Show that he was “kind of” engaged, raising eyebrows with his vague answer.
The following month, Pattinson and Perry were seen “laughing and smiling” while sitting next to each other during a group dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel.
