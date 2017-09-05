Robert Pattinson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Oneohtrix Point Never's Haunting New Music Video

The video is helmed by The Safdie Brothers, the duo who directed R.Patz in his latest indie film, Good Time. The song is also featured on the movie's soundtrack.

The eerie clip begins with a digitalized Iggy Pop singing in the dark in front of a house. He's then seen sitting next to a nearly unrecognizable Pattinson lying on a bed. The actor gets up and tries to make Benny Safdie's character eat something, but is unsuccessful. Things get creepy as Pattinson walks outside with a sword and comes face to face with a wolf-like animal who is feeding on a carcass.