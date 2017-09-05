Robert Pattinson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Oneohtrix Point Never's Haunting New Music Video
Robert Pattinson, is that you?
The 31-year-old actor stars in the haunting new music video for Oneohtrix Point Never's single, "The Pure and the Damned," released on Tuesday.
The video is helmed by The Safdie Brothers, the duo who directed R.Patz in his latest indie film, Good Time. The song is also featured on the movie's soundtrack.
The eerie clip begins with a digitalized Iggy Pop singing in the dark in front of a house. He's then seen sitting next to a nearly unrecognizable Pattinson lying on a bed. The actor gets up and tries to make Benny Safdie's character eat something, but is unsuccessful. Things get creepy as Pattinson walks outside with a sword and comes face to face with a wolf-like animal who is feeding on a carcass.
Last Saturday, Pattinson debuted a new buzz cut at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival in France, where he was honored for his contributions to film. The actor was without his rumored fiancee, FKA Twigs. In July, he opened up about their relationship and revealed they were "kind of" engaged.
