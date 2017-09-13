Robert Redford Praises 'Multifaceted' Ryan Gosling, Reveals How He Knew Brad Pitt Would Succeed

Redford starred alongside Pitt in the 2001 film Spy Game, but prior to that, he directed him in A River Runs Through It. The Oscar winner admits that he saw a lot of himself in the 53-year-old actor when casting him for the role Paul Maclean in the 1992 movie.

"[This is] the character I would have played if I was younger -- being seen as the golden boy but having a dark side," he shares. "I felt we needed somebody who appeared to be a golden character and then we would find out that there was a flaw that would lead to his demise."

Redford adds, "[Brad] had that. When he first came in, he had a look about him. I said, ‘Yeah, you’re looking at it. He’s going to succeed.’”