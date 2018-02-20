Robin Roberts Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of Return to ‘GMA’ Following MDS Battle

Robin Roberts marked the five-year anniversary of her return to Good Morning America with an inspiring tweet on Tuesday.

The television host took leave from the ABC morning show in August 2012 to undergo a bone marrow transplant to treat a rare blood disorder known as MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome.) She returned, to a standing ovation, in February 2013.

“'I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this, Good Morning America!’ My exact words 5 years ago today when I ended my medical leave and returned to @GMA,” Roberts tweeted on Tuesday morning. “What a blessing to be a messenger & the message is ... This Too Shall Pass #TuesdayThoughts.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Roberts giving the camera a thumbs up.

The 47-year-old star was diagnosed with MDS in 2012, just a few years after overcoming a battle with breast cancer. The disorder could have been caused by her radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

While she’s now in good health, Roberts admitted there were moments she thought she wouldn’t survive such setbacks, during a 2015 interview with WebMD magazine.

"One night post-transplant I was convinced I was slipping away," she told the outlet’s 10th anniversary issue. "And then I heard a voice saying my name over and over again. There was a nurse named Jenny, pleading with me not to slip away. I don't know what would have happened if she wasn't there."

