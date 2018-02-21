Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Geary Welcome Baby Girl

Robin Thicke is a father again!



The "Blurred Lines" singer and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, welcomed a baby girl, Mia, on Thursday.



The bundle of joy, the couple's first child together, was born via scheduled c-section. Thicke shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Saturday, writing, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!" alongside a video of him holding the newborn in the hospital. Thicke is also dad to a 7-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.



Geary proudly showed off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. On Valentine's Day, she shared a series of nearly naked lingerie pics from a pregnancy photo shoot, which she said made her "feel sexy with my 8 month preggo bump."

🖤 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:19pm PST

Just a few days earlier, the proud new parents celebrated the impending birth with a baby shower, where Geary looked lovely in a floral maxi dress, while Thicke was quite dapper in an all-white suit-and-sneakers ensemble.



"I have honestly loved being pregnant, there's really nothing I can compare it to," the 23-year-old model captioned a black-and-white pic from the happy day. "I love every little kick (even when she right hooks my bladder) I love feeling her little hiccups. I can't wait to meet you little one."

Thicke and Geary announced in August that they were expecting their baby girl. Last month, Geary commemorated the Bali vacation where they "made" Mia with a throwback bikini pic from the trip.

For more on the pair, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:



Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Bikini

Robin Thicke’s Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Covers Her Bare Bump With Rose Petals for Birthday

Robin Thicke and Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Walk First Red Carpet Together Since Baby Announcement

Related Gallery