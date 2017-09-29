Robin Thicke and Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Walk First Red Carpet Together Since Baby Announcement
Talk about a glamorous date night!
Robin Thicke and his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, appeared arm in arm on the red carpet for the first time since announcing they were expecting, looking like radiant parents-to-be on Thursday. Geary covered her growing baby bump in a sheer, lacy black gown, while Thicke sported a sharp blue tuxedo.
Geary also shared this pic from inside the event of the two about to kiss and looking adorably smitten with each other. She wrote in the caption, "So in love with you ❤️"
Thicke was the musical guest of the night at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, where Leonardo DiCaprio was being honored by the Prince Albert Foundation for his work in environmental preservation.
The 40-year-old performed "Blurred Lines" as part of his set for the crowd, setting a party mood.
DiCaprio thanked Thicke onstage towards the end of the evening, taking a bow with him as music played.
The singer was happy to attend, writing in an Instagram post, "So honored to perform at the Prince Albert Foundation tonight here in Monaco. Thank u to my big brothers @anofficer & @leonardodicaprio for such a special adventure! Luv u guys."
