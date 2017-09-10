Robin Thicke Enjoys First Tailgate Frat Party with Younger Brother Carter
Robin Thicke is giving it the ole' college try!
The 40-year-old singer visited USC with his younger brother, Carter Thicke, for some back to school fun, enjoying a tailgate and frat party for the first time on Saturday. He shared an Instagram with his bro and a friend, writing, "My first tailgate and USC frat party with my lil bro @carter_thicke and my USC homie @alexholmes. #malebonding."
Thicke has plenty of reason to celebrate besides football. His custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton came to an end last month, as the exes reportedly reached an agreement to split time with their 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego.
RELATED: Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Reportedly Settle Long Custody Battle
The "Blurred Lines" singer is also expecting his first child with girlfriend, April Love Geary. She announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a sonogram pic of the baby, due March 1st.
For more on the happy couple's baby news, watch the video below!