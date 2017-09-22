Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Throwback Pic of His Late Father Alan With Mother Gloria Loring
Robin Thicke is remembering his dad, Alan.
The "Blurred Lines" singer shared a sweet throwback pic of the late Growing Pains star with his mother, Gloria Loring, on Friday.
"Mom and Dad looking Golden!" Robin, 40, captioned the black-and-white snap.
Alan died on Dec. 13, 2016 at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey at a skating rink in Burbank, California, with his youngest son, Carter. Since his death, Robin has paid tribute to his beloved father and expressed how much he misses him on social media.
On what would've been Alan's 70th birthday in March, the singer shared a pic of his dad with his son, Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, writing, "Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops."
Robin is currently expecting his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend April Love Geary. The couple's baby is due March 1, the same date as his father's birthday.
