Ron Howard Reveals the Title to 'Star Wars' Han Solo Standalone Film... And You May Have Guessed It
We're getting another Star Wars Story.
Director Ron Howard revealed the long-awaited title to the upcoming Han Solo standalone film in an Instagram video from the production's wrap on Monday.
"I'd like to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work," the 63-year-old director said, before clarifying, "Can we even say the name of the movie?"
At that point, Chewbacca reaches in from off screen and hands Howard the title card, which reads: Solo: A Star Wars Story.
And there it is! The title keeps in line with the Star Wars franchise's other standalone films, e.g. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and, bizarrely, was predicted by ET's own Ash Crossan during a red carpet interview with Solo himself, Alden Ehrenreich, all the way back in November 2016.
Howard was brought on as director in June after a shakeup mid-production found Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) exiting the project. The film, which stars Ehrenreich, as well as Donald Glover -- who plays Lando Calrissian -- has been in the works since 2015, and began filming at the beginning of this year.
We've got a little while longer to wait and see how it all comes together, as the film is set to premiere on May 25, 2018, following the next Star Wars proper, The Last Jedi, which hits theaters on Dec. 15.
