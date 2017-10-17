Ron Howard Reveals the Title to 'Star Wars' Han Solo Standalone Film... And You May Have Guessed It

We're getting another Star Wars Story.

Director Ron Howard revealed the long-awaited title to the upcoming Han Solo standalone film in an Instagram video from the production's wrap on Monday.

"I'd like to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work," the 63-year-old director said, before clarifying, "Can we even say the name of the movie?"

At that point, Chewbacca reaches in from off screen and hands Howard the title card, which reads: Solo: A Star Wars Story.