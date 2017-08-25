Ronda Rousey Marries Travis Browne in Gorgeous Hawaiian Wedding

Last month, Rousey, 30, revealed during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she would be getting married in Browne's home state of Hawaii and shared how the 35-year-old UFC fighter proposed.

"We were in New Zealand and it was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey said. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. It’s like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’”