Ronda Rousey Marries Travis Browne in Gorgeous Hawaiian Wedding
Ronda Rousey is a married woman!
The MMA fighter and her boyfriend, Travis Browne, tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding in Hawaii on Saturday.
RELATED: Ronda Rousey Confirms Engagement to Travis Browne With Hilarious Instagram Post
Browne shared the happy news on Tuesday via Instagram. "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half!" he captioned a beautiful black and white photo of the happy couple.
The bride wore a stunning form-fitting wedding dress by Galia Lahav and seriously could not stop smiling in various photos from the big day.
Last month, Rousey, 30, revealed during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she would be getting married in Browne's home state of Hawaii and shared how the 35-year-old UFC fighter proposed.
"We were in New Zealand and it was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey said. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. It’s like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’”
RELATED: Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend, UFC Fighter Travis Browne, on Their Relationship: 'She's My Woman and I'm Her Man'
The couple confirmed they were dating in October 2015. In April, Rousey hilariously confirmed her engagement by sharing a silly pic of the two on Instagram.
"💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma," Rousey captioned a Photoshopped pic of herself holding Browne in a wedding dress, as he held up a sign that read, "Just engaged."
For more on the couple's engagement, watch below!