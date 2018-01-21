Rosanna Arquette Tears Up During Emotional Presentation At 2018 SAG Awards

Rosanna Arquette could not hold back her tears during a powerful moment at Sunday night's SAG Awards.

As she presented Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series alongside Marisa Tomei, Arquette celebrated those who have been brave enough to come forward with their stories of harassment and abuse as she began the introduction to the category.

"We are honored to be part of this supportive and creative community, and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no long silenced by the fear of retaliation," Arquette said. "We can control our own destiny."

Tomei then offered her support, thanking Arquette for coming forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein. "And Rosanna, you are one of those voices, you're one of the silence breakers. And we all owe you a debt of gratitude," she said, to cheers from the audience.

It was then that Arquette truly became overwhelmed, struggling to list others who had come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I'm here supporting...many women," she said, choking up slightly before naming others. "Asia Argento, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino, so many."

Tomei and Arquette added more to the list, including Anthony Rapp, who went public last year with allegations of inappropriate sexual advances from Kevin Spacey when Rapp was 14, and Olivia Munn, who accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct.

Arquette came forward last year in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, detailing an alleged encounter with the producer in the early '90s. After the alleged incident, Arquette says Weinstein told her she was making a mistake for rejecting him. The actress claims her career did suffer, though she did have a small role in Weinstein's Pulp Fiction.

