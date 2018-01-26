Rosario Dawson Claims She Was Sexually Abused and Molested as a Child

Rosario Dawson is opening up about her painful past.

The 38-year-old actress has been an outspoken supporter of #MeToo and the Time's Up initiative, and in a recent interview with Morado Lens podcast hosts Cindy Rodriguez and Nathalie Farfan, she claimed the movements especially resonated with her because she was also a victim of sexual abuse.

"I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child,” she alleged. "So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like, well, that even happens within family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child."

“Now we’re in a place where it’s finally like, ‘No, we don’t have to keep passing this on. This is archaic and terrible and destructive. Let’s look at it,’” the Defenders star said of Hollywood's response to abuse allegations in recent months. “It’s beautiful. I’m so ready for this moment.”

In an Instagram video ahead of this year's Golden Globes -- where many actresses wore black as a sign of solidarity those experiencing sexual harassment inequality in the workplace -- Dawson praised "our story tellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their personal stories, which have liberated so many of us," adding, "Me too."

