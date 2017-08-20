Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Expecting Second Child Together

Congrats are in order for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, who are expecting their second child together!

The Bridesmaids star confirmed the happy news in a recent interview with Australia's Jones magazine.

"I'm a little tired but feeling good," she told the publication after a photo shoot with her brother, George Byrne. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Byrne and Cannavale, who have been together since 2012, are already parents to a 1-year-old son, Rocco.