Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Expecting Second Child Together
Congrats are in order for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, who are expecting their second child together!
The Bridesmaids star confirmed the happy news in a recent interview with Australia's Jones magazine.
"I'm a little tired but feeling good," she told the publication after a photo shoot with her brother, George Byrne. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."
Byrne and Cannavale, who have been together since 2012, are already parents to a 1-year-old son, Rocco.
The actress opened up to ET earlier this year about returning to work following the birth of her son to co-star with Oprah Winfrey in the HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.
"I didn't really particularly want to go back to work but I couldn't say no, I was like, 'I can't say no to this project,'” she said of the inspirational story. “It's exceptional and to be in service of this story is my honor.”
Byrne also revealed that becoming a mom has changed her mindset when it comes to taking on new roles. “You want to spend time with them, but I love to work and I want to work as well, so like any working parent, man or woman, you figure it out,” she said. “I don't know, I’m figuring it out every day. I'm just as naive about that as the next. I'm still trying to figure it all out.”
Congrats to the happy couple!