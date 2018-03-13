Rose Leslie Refuses to Let Fiance Kit Harington Read 'Game of Thrones' Scripts Around Her

Rose Leslie is not looking for any Game of Thronesspoilers! The 31-year-old British actress was killed off the hit HBO show years ago, but her fiancé, Kit Harington, is still alive and (not so) well as the beloved Jon Snow.

Leslie, who is currently starring on The Good Fight, noted that she is not interested in learning anything about the final season of GOT.

“Talk about being an avid fan, I obviously am of The Good Wife, but with Game of Thrones, I’m like the rest of the world. I’m waiting for the new and final season,” she explained to Seth Meyers on Monday night.

Leslie is so strict about her desire not to be spoiled that she’s even banished Harington from their home.

“I remember over the summer obviously the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad. I can read his facial expressions. I don’t want to know anything that’s going on within his eyes, so I sent him packing,” she explained. “I kind of boot him out so that he can go to the coffee shop, because I can gauge. If he stiffens, it’s like, ‘Ooo someone’s dead.’ And then my mind goes off.”

Harington got his own revenge on his future bride last April Fools’ Day.

“I had just wrapped from season one of The Good Fight, so I had been in New York for about six months,” Leslie explained. “We hadn’t spent a lot of time together, and then I go home and the bastard puts this in the fridge.”

YouTube

She then showed off a replica severed head of Harington’s Jon Snow, sitting on the top shelf of her fridge. It’s unknown whether Snow will meet the same end on the show. The final season of Game of Thrones won’t air until 2019.

For more from the cast, watch the clip below!

