Rose McGowan Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

In October, McGowan spoke publicly for the first time since accusing Weinstein of alleged sexual assault at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan. Weinstein's spokesperson has said in a previous statement that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan told the audience. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you."

“What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she continued. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice.”

