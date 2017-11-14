Rose McGowan Arrested for Felony Drug Possession
Rose McGowan was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday in relation to an outstanding warrant for alleged drug possession, ET has learned.
A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department tells ET that the 44-year-old actress turned herself into the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, where she was arrested and then released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. McGowan did not have to put any money down to secure her release.
In October, McGowan -- who's been one of the most outspoken celebrities who has accused studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct -- tweeted about having a warrant out for her arrest.
"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," she tweeted. "What a load of HORSESH**."
Although, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office told ET at the time that McGowan's arrest warrant was actually issued on Feb. 1, and had been outstanding since then. According to the spokesperson, the warrant existed for possession of cocaine.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority also told ET in a statement that the felony charge against McGowan stems from the actress allegedly leaving personal belongings behind on a flight, which allegedly tested positive for narcotics.
"On Feb. 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Rose McGowan, an actress from Encino, California, for possession of a controlled substance," the statement read. "The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings that tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on United flight 653 arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, 2017."
In October, McGowan spoke publicly for the first time since accusing Weinstein of alleged sexual assault at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan. Weinstein's spokesperson has said in a previous statement that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan told the audience. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you."
“What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she continued. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice.”
