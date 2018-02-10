Rose McGowan Breaks Silence on Death of Former Manager

Rose McGowan is breaking her silence.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to address the death of her former manager, Jill Messick, who died by suicide on Wednesday.

"For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain," McGowan wrote. "That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars."

Messick represented McGowan in January 1997, during the time the actress accused Harvey Weinstein of alleged rape. Messick went on to become a production executive at the Weinstein-helmed Miramax from 1997 to 2003, before moving to Lorne Michaels Productions.

Messick's name recently appeared in the media after Weinstein's attorney released an email they believe defends the disgraced producer. According to Messick's family, the email was written in 2017, prior to the first New York Times expose article denouncing Weinstein. Earlier this month, McGowan spoke out against Messick during appearances on Good Morning America and The View, calling her out for working with Weinstein after her alleged rape.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, Messick's family was critical of both Weinstein and McGowan, saying, in part: "Jill was victimized by our new culture of unlimited information sharing and a willingness to accept statement as fact. The speed of disseminating information has carried mistruths about Jill as a person, which she was unable and unwilling to challenge. She became collateral damage in an already horrific story."

"Jill Messick was a mother of two children, a loving wife and partner, a dear friend to many and a smart entertainment executive. She was also a survivor, privately battling depression which had been her nemesis for years," the statement said.

