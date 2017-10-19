Rose McGowan Cancels Film Festival Appearance Amid Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Rose McGowan will no longer be attending the Tallgrass Film Festival.

The 44-year-old actress was scheduled to be honored at the annual festival in Kansas with the Ad Astra Award, but pulled out on Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours before the event.

“We are sorry to announce that we’ve just been informed that Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case,” the festival said in a press release.

“While we’re disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her. We’ll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival,” Tallgrass creative director Lela Meadow-Conner added.