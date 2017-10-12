Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, According to New Tweets

ET has reached out to McGowan and Bezos for comment.

McGowan, who in 2016 tweeted claims that she was raped by a then-unnamed studio head, has been outspoken on social media since the New York Times' initial article accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting women over three decades. McGowan's Twitter account was briefly locked on Wednesday night (Twitter told ET that she violated their Terms of Service by tweeting a private phone number), but was restored on Thursday morning, hours before the tweets claiming sexual assault.

According to the New York Times report, Weinstein reached a previously undisclosed settlement with McGowan in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room" during the Sundance Film Festival, when she was 23 years old. The publication claims it viewed legal documents that McGowan received a $100,000 settlement, which was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace."

McGowan, who starred in the 1996 Miramax film Scream, declined to comment to the Times about the alleged settlement.