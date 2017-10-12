Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, According to New Tweets
Rose McGowan appears to be speaking out against Harvey Weinstein again.
In a series of tweets posted to the 44-year-old actress' account, allegations were made that Weinstein raped McGowan. The message was directed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos whose streaming studio is slated to distribute two Weinstein Co.-produced TV series.
"@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof," McGowan began a series of tweets. "I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works."
"I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar," the tweets continued. "I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead."
"I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood," the messages concluded. "Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon."
RELATED: Harvey Weinstein to Receive Private Treatment as London Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation
ET has reached out to McGowan and Bezos for comment.
McGowan, who in 2016 tweeted claims that she was raped by a then-unnamed studio head, has been outspoken on social media since the New York Times' initial article accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting women over three decades. McGowan's Twitter account was briefly locked on Wednesday night (Twitter told ET that she violated their Terms of Service by tweeting a private phone number), but was restored on Thursday morning, hours before the tweets claiming sexual assault.
According to the New York Times report, Weinstein reached a previously undisclosed settlement with McGowan in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room" during the Sundance Film Festival, when she was 23 years old. The publication claims it viewed legal documents that McGowan received a $100,000 settlement, which was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace."
McGowan, who starred in the 1996 Miramax film Scream, declined to comment to the Times about the alleged settlement.
RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the initial New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
In a statement to the Times on Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”
See more in the video below.