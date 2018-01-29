Rose McGowan Details Being Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in New Book

For the first time in her new book, Brave, Rose McGowan opens up in shocking detail about the alleged incident that occurred between her and Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old actress claims that she was sexually assaulted by the former movie mogul, though Weinstein has vehemently denied any and all allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made by McGowan and numerous other women.

On Monday, The New York Times published a review of McGowan's memoir, and included some quotes from the book, where she recalls the alleged encounter with Weinstein at a hotel in Park City, Utah.

Paraphrasing the autobiography, the Times reports that in her book, McGowan says that she was to meet Weinstein downstairs for a morning meeting at the hotel, but was told to go up to his room as he was stuck on a call. "I was certain we would be working together for many years to come, and we were here to plot out the grand arc of my career," she remembers thinking.

Upon going up to meet Weinstein, McGowan claims that she was pushed into a room with a hot tub and her clothes were removed. "I freeze, like a statue,” she writes. According to the Times, Rose claims Weinstein, whom she only refers to in the book as "The Monster," put her on the edge of the Jacuzzi, got in the water, and then performed oral sex on her while he masturbated. Rose writes that she feigned pleasure to make it stop.

"He moans loudly," she writes. "Through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles."

After the alleged incident took place, McGowan claims she had to do a photo op with Ben Affleck for their movie, Phantoms. Seeing that she was shaken, McGowan told him what allegedly had just occurred in Weinstein's hotel room, of which she claims Affleck responded, "Goddamn it. I told him to stop doing that."

McGowan says that when she told others about the alleged incident, they "counseled me to see it as something that would help my career in the long run."

She even says that she met with a criminal lawyer who told her she would never be believed and discouraged her to press charges.

That's when she says the rumors started going around and that she soon heard that Weinstein was telling people not to hire her.

“It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment,” she says in her book. “And I was the one who was punished for it."

In addition to her book, which will be released on Tuesday, McGowan is also speaking out against sexual misconduct in Hollywood in her new E! docuseries, Citizen Rose.

Here's a first look at the show:

