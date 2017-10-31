Rose McGowan Faces Outstanding Arrest Warrant for Alleged Cocaine Possession
Rose McGowan is facing an arrest warrant for alleged drug possession stemming from an incident in January.
On Monday, the 44-year-old actress -- who's been one of the most outspoken celebrities who has accused studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct -- tweeted about having a warrant out for her arrest.
"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," McGowan tweeted. "What a load of HORSESH**."
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office told ET that McGowan's arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 1, and has been outstanding since then. According to the spokesperson, the warrant exists for possession of cocaine.
“Rose’s warrant has been unserved. It was sworn out (or issued) on Feb. 1 for an offense date in January," the spokesperson tells ET. "The warrant has been outstanding all this time. We have had some attorneys contact us about this case on her behalf, but as of now, she has not made herself available for service of that warrant, so there is nothing pending in the court. It’s just an outstanding warrant that exists for a possession of a controlled 1 or 2 scheduled substance, it being cocaine for the warrant."
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority also tells ET in a statement that the felony charge against McGowan stems from the actress allegedly leaving personal belongings behind on a flight, which allegedly tested positive for narcotics.
"On Feb. 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Rose McGowan, an actress from Encino, California, for possession of a controlled substance," the statement reads. "The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings that tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on United flight 653 arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, 2017."
"The Airports Authority police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court to respond to the charge," the statement continues. "The arrest warrant was also entered into a national law enforcement database."
On Friday, McGowan spoke publicly for the first time since accusing Weinstein of alleged sexual assault, at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan. Weinstein's spokesperson has said in a previous statement that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan told the audience. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you."
“What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she continued. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice.”
