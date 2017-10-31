Rose McGowan Faces Outstanding Arrest Warrant for Alleged Cocaine Possession

Rose McGowan is facing an arrest warrant for alleged drug possession stemming from an incident in January.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress -- who's been one of the most outspoken celebrities who has accused studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct -- tweeted about having a warrant out for her arrest.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," McGowan tweeted. "What a load of HORSESH**."

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office told ET that McGowan's arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 1, and has been outstanding since then. According to the spokesperson, the warrant exists for possession of cocaine.