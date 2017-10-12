Rose McGowan Says Twitter Has Suspended Her Account Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Rose McGowan says she’s been silenced. The 44-year-old actress, who has been outspoken on social media over the past week following the release of a New York Times expose accusing famed producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. But late Wednesday night, McGowan took to Instagram to share a screenshot from Twitter, which says she’s violated the site's rules.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan captioned the post.