Rose McGowan Says Twitter Has Suspended Her Account Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Social Media Site Responds

Though her Twitter account remained live, according to her screen shot from the site she was limited to "only sending Direct Messages" and there are "no Tweets, Retweets, or likes" for 12 hours.

Twitter shared a message via @TwitterSafety on Thursday in response to their action on McGowan's account.

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service," it reads.

"The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

McGowan was specifically mentioned in the Times’ feature, which says she reached an undisclosed settlement in 1997 “after an episode in a hotel room.”