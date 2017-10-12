Rose McGowan Says Twitter Has Suspended Her Account Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Social Media Site Responds
Rose McGowan says she’s been silenced. The 44-year-old actress, who has been outspoken on social media over the past week following the release of a New York Times expose accusing famed producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. But late Wednesday night, McGowan took to Instagram to share a screenshot from Twitter, which says she’s violated the site's rules.
“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan captioned the post.
Though her Twitter account remained live, according to her screen shot from the site she was limited to "only sending Direct Messages" and there are "no Tweets, Retweets, or likes" for 12 hours.
Twitter shared a message via @TwitterSafety on Thursday in response to their action on McGowan's account.
"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service," it reads.
"The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."
McGowan was specifically mentioned in the Times’ feature, which says she reached an undisclosed settlement in 1997 “after an episode in a hotel room.”
RELATED: Ben Affleck Slams Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations -- But Rose McGowan Claims He Knew
Since the news came out, McGowan has been very vocal on Twitter, specifically calling out actor Ben Affleck after he released a statement condemning Weinstein and claiming he had no prior knowledge of the producer’s alleged actions.
“@benaffleck ‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” McGowan tweeted to the Oscar winner.
Many fans came to McGowan’s defense late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, including her Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs.
“Wtf @Twitter @jack? My timeline is inundated with heinously offensive bots daily and this is the account you suspend? I need an explanation,” she wrote, retweeting the news of McGowan’s suspended account.
For more on the Weinstein news, watch the clip below.