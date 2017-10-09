Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein, Urges Entire Weinstein Co. Board to Resign

Rose McGowan is speaking out on Harvey Weinstein.

The high-powered studio mogul was ousted by his own company, The Weinstein Company, on Sunday, following allegations that he sexually harassed numerous women in a piece published by The New York Times last week. Now, The Sound star is opening up about why "men in Hollywood need to change ASAP" in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not," says McGowan, who worked with Weinstein on the 1996 Miramax film Scream. "It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it."



"The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman," she continues. "The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature."