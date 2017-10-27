Rose McGowan Speaks Publicly for the First Time Since Harvey Weinstein Scandal: 'It's Time to Clean House'

Rose McGowan spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of alleged sexual assault.

While addressing a large audience at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, the 44-year-old actress vowed to keep fighting sexual misconduct in Hollywood and urged women to take back their power.

"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan said. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you."

“What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she continued. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice.”